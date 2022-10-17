A quiet week of weather ahead with temps warmer than average

While weekend temps took a dip we are again warming. This time it is an interesting set-up with a mid/upper-level ridge over California with a low-pressure system off the coast. This will mean some offshore flow at the mid-levels and occasionally at the surface.

This should limit marine clouds to patchy development, but some high clouds can be expected much of the week.

I think Wednesday looks like the warmest day with the offshore component there but not particularly strong. Clearest skies also on Wednesday.

Thursday also looks decently warm in most places (above average). This offshore element weakens by day into the weekend. When the weekend arrives a trough passes over The West and temps drop, especially Saturday. Looks much cooler and breezy.

The deeper extended forecast, the 6-10 day, also features more trough activity moving thru The West.

The trough passages look breezy but generally dry. The GFS 16-day cumulative rain chart shows nothing significant for the Central Coast, we look like the center of a donut on the map. Clearly, this could change but it is a somewhat consistent outlook of more than one model suite.