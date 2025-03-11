A rainy forecast this week across the Central Coast

This week we are saying goodbye to the sunny skies we saw this weekend, and hello to some rainy conditions.

Rainy conditions are expected to stick around through Friday in most areas, with a few breaks here and there.

With the rain, comes a few watches and warnings to be aware of.

There is an Areal Flood Watch in the green area below. This will remain in effect through Thursday evening, with the highest potential for flash flooding between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect through 12pm on Friday. This is mostly going to impact higher elevation areas, with some potential for light snow.

And there is a Small Craft Advisory in effect through Tuesday afternoon. This will really only impact you if you are heading out onto the water.

Now for a look at the temperatures you can expect in your community. Keep in mind that most rain for tomorrow will be more towards the beginning of the day.

In Santa Barbara, there will be overcast conditions and a high of 61.

Lompoc will have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 64.

In Santa Maria expect overcast skies and a high of 63.

The high in Pismo Beach will be 59 and skies will be cloudy.

San Luis Obispo will have a high of 64.

Paso Robles can expect temperatures to reach 64, and conditions will be cloudy.

Cuyama will have a high of 59, and cloudy skies.