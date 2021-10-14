A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties due to very dry conditions and gusty Santa Ana winds.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event will develop over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties beginning Friday morning and continuing into Saturday evening. Peak wind gusts are expected to be between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. Widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas.

A wind advisory remains in effect from 3 am Friday until noon on Saturday for the Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Northeast winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected with the strongest winds blowing through the Highway 14 corridor.

A rapid and significant cooling trend on tap for Sunday as onshore flow quickly returns ahead of a weak trough approaching from the west. The passage of which will initiate a return to gusty northwest winds to portions of the area Monday afternoon, including near the Alisal fire. Temperatures expected to drop back to the 60s and 70s most areas, which would be near to slightly below normal.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect clear skies with lows in the 40s to around 50 degrees except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. Below passes and canyons, areas of north to northeast expect winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect sunny skies with highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures at the beaches.