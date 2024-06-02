A ridge of high pressure and weakening onshore flow will create a warming trend

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. The cooling trend is expected to wrap up this weekend and we will now shift into a warmer trend for the upcoming workweek.

Weather headlines:

-A warming trend will be established through Wednesday due to high-pressure building into California and weakening onshore flow. The warming trend will mostly affect communities away from the coast.

-Closer to the coast, night-to-morning low clouds and fog will continue with moderate to strong onshore flow.

Extended forecast:

The latest models have indicated that California will see a warming trend focused across the coastal and interior valleys through Tuesday or Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

The marine layer should shelter coastal areas from the warming trend and will also continue to provide night-to-morning low clouds. There is a chance of patchy drizzle that may occur Monday night into early Tuesday.

As for the wind gusts, the Central Coast will see an increase in onshore flow affecting the beaches, coastal valleys, and the interior during the afternoon and evening hours, Onshore winds will continue to remain breezy during the evening hours but will pick up along southwest Santa Barbara County. We are expecting to have another breezy and gusty day on the Central Coast on Monday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for San Luis Obispo County’s interior valley until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Highs for tomorrow will range in the 80s for the interior valleys, The coastal valleys will see temps in the 60s and 70s. The Santa Ynez Valley will see temps near the 80s. Beach communities will range between the 50s, 60s, and possibly 70s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day Microclimate forecast!

Daytime highs will likely warm 10-15 degrees between Sunday and Tuesday or Wednesday, except closer to 5 degrees along the coast and perhaps into lower-elevation coastal valleys.

By Tuesday, highs generally will be in the 70s near the coast, 80s to near 90 degrees for coastal valleys, and 90s to near 100 degrees further inland.

Have a great day, Central Coast!