A ridge of high pressure keeps us dry and full of sunshine but that could change

Hello Central Coast!

More sunshine in our region pushing some areas into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure diverts any major systems to the north of us.

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s and 40s for coastal valleys while interior valley lows will be near freezing. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

But enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. With the extended forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, there is some indication that the pattern will shift to allowing a few small storms into the area in the 8–14 day outlook. Meaning rain may pop back up for us by the end of the month into early February.

There is still a high surf advisory in place for western beaches through 10 pm tonight. Continued waves of 7-10 ft and dangerous rip currents are combined with high tides to make for hazardous conditions on the water. Something to keep an eye out for in coastal areas.