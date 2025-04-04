A ridge of high pressure moves in and will allow temps to rise this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We finally made it to the end of the workweek.

A warming trend begins today and will continue through late next week, with a slight break from the heat on Monday.

The Central Coast was affected by an upper low for the past few days. The upper low is shifting to the east and will allow for a ridge of high pressure to slowly build in the area.

At the surface, weak offshore flow from the north will occur today with weak onshore flow to the west.

The offshore flow will continue on Sunday but will be weaker than on Saturday.

Aside from some low clouds this morning across the western portion of Santa Barbara County, skies will be mostly clear this weekend.

The main story in our forecast now is the warm temperatures headed our way.

The weak ridge of high pressure, offshore flow, and plenty of sunshine will bring 4 to 8 degrees of warming both Friday and Saturday.

However, we are still seeing below normal temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs in the

There will be an additional 2 to 4 degrees of warming for most areas on Sunday.

By Sunday, areas away from the coast will be in the 70s, and the valleys will be in the lower to mid-80s. High temps will be 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

Have a safe and fabulous weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie