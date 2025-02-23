A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the middle of the week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! I hope you all have been enjoying this beautiful day.

For those who enjoy the warmth, you’re just in luck because a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the middle of the week.

The ridge will keep conditions dry over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Daytime highs are expected to drop slightly on Monday as the ridge breaks down due to onshore flow developing from the east.

However, skies will remain mostly sunny but it will still be warmer than normal for this time of year.

On Wednesday, a short wave ridge will pass through the region and will bump the inland temperatures up well above normal.

The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to break down on Thursday.

Cooler conditions will infiltrate the region by Friday as low pressure slowly drops south from northern California.