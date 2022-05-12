Watch
A ring around the sun? Here's what causes a 22-degree halo

sun halo.jpg
A sun halo was seen on the Central Coast on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
sun halo.jpg
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 18:15:34-04

Have you ever looked up and spotted a ring around the sun?

This optical phenomenon is called a 22-degree halo.

That's because the radius of the halo is approximately 22 degrees.

So how are they formed?

The halos are caused by the refraction of sunlight through tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere associated with thin, high-level cirrus clouds

22-degree halos are commonly seen around the moon, as well.

