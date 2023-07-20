Watch Now
A run of 100+ heat inland begins Thursday and looks to last more than a week

From: Dave Hovde
The next heat wave arrives Thursday and looks to linger a week, and likely longer.

Our region will join much of the desert southwest with the potential for extreme temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees.

A heat advisory covers Thursday morning into Friday morning, then an excessive heat watch takes over from Friday morning into Saturday evening. Temps ease to 100-103 early Sunday into early next week and thus far no advisories have been posted for that period.

The prolonged heat event again is a risk to public health, and we'll also elevate fire weather concerns throughout the region. Preparedness, diligence, and common sense are all advised during this next heat wave.

Much like the last several heat events beaches and coastal valleys are not covered in any advisories as temperatures will not be life-threatening, in fact, they'll be mild.

Coastal valleys will range from the 70s to lower 80s as will the South Coast. Daytime highs at most beaches will remain in the 60s throughout the rest of the week and the coming weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center continued to think above-average temperatures are likely in their 8 to 14 day outlook.

The reason for the excessive heat in the interior is the return of an upper-level ridge. Strong ridging in the upper atmosphere redevelops Thursday and the high amplitude ridge looks to remain in place much of next week. There may be some day-to-day variations in the strength of the ridge resulting in temperatures going up and down a little bit but generally, it will be hot in the interior cool at the beaches and warm in the middle.

