A run of quiet weather is in store for the Central Coast

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties can expect a gradual warming trend this week. Monday saw some coastal cooling but temperatures will begin to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday, peaking on Wednesday with above-average highs.

This warming trend is due to high-pressure building over the region. Think of high pressure as a big dome of warm air settling over us. This will also keep our skies mostly clear, with some passing mid and high clouds.

While the valleys bask in the 80s and even low 90s, coastal areas will be slightly cooler. Some areas along the coast may also experience some morning low clouds and fog, particularly in western Santa Barbara County. This is due to a slight onshore flow – basically, winds blowing from the ocean towards the land.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, there's a bit of uncertainty in the forecast. Some weather models suggest a continuation of the warm, sunny weather, while others hint at a possible cool down. Right now, I'm going with a little bit of cooling.

The weekend forecast is also a somewhat challenging call, but overall, near average temps are likely.

