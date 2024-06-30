A significant heatwave is approaching the interior valleys this upcoming week

Hello, Central Coast! A significant heatwave will impact a large part of the area for the upcoming week.

Weather headlines:

-This upcoming week, temperatures will become dangerously hot across the interior portions of the Central Coast, where daily highs up to 100 to 105 degrees may occur.

-Late in the upcoming week, temperatures could reach record highs at some locations and very warm to hot conditions could extend closer to the coast.

-Night and morning dense fog may occur near the coast this weekend and into early parts of the upcoming week.

Extended forecast:

The latest model has indicated that midlevel heights will continue to rise for the remainder of this weekend into the upcoming week, as an upper-level ridge builds westward from the south-central states. This will support a warming trend into the forthcoming week.

By Sunday, high temperatures are expected to have warmed to the 90s and 100s in most interior areas, and near the coast, highs will range in the 60s and 70s, Coastal valleys will range in the 70s and 80s.

The Excessive Heat Watch will affect the interior areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Countes for the significant heatwave that begins on Tuesday. The advisory is expected to end by 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Tuesday's high temperatures will range between 95 to 105 degrees in most areas, 105 to 110 over the Antelope Valley, and the middle 70s to the middle 80s near the coast.

Local surface pressure gradients will be neutral to moderately onshore. This pattern will maintain night and morning low clouds and fog in the marine layer near the coast and over coastal valleys, scattering out and clearing during the afternoon.

With the continued rising heights over the region, there will be a tendency for the marine layer to become increasingly shallow and favorable for dense fog development. Coastal areas and some coastal valleys will have the potential to experience dense fog Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again during subsequent overnight and morning hours.

Gusty southwest to northwest winds are expected each afternoon over the interior valleys and strong speeds upwards of 35-45 mph over the Interstate-5 corridor and nearby foothills.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue over the region through the upcoming week with the interior valleys in our area experiencing highs in the 100s. The significant warming trend will extend to the coastal valleys and beaches as temps will range in the 70s and 80s this week.