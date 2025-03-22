A significant warming trend begins Sunday and will continue into early next week

Much of California saw partly cloudy skies due to an upper-level trough north of California.

A weak eddy may bring these clouds into Santa Barbara County’s south coast.

A weak inside slider will move southeast of California Saturday night, turning winds offshore and bringing some gusty winds in the evening and overnight from the north-northeast for areas north of Point Conception and northwest-north for areas southward.

As a result, the western portion of the south coast and western Santa Ynez range have been issued a wind advisory.

Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are expected across the interior mountains, the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountain Range.

Along with the low clouds, some marine layer drizzle may occur tonight into tomorrow morning across the coastal areas where clouds do form.

As the inside slider moves away from California, a ridge of high pressure will build in behind. The wind flow will be north-northeast due to weakening onshore flow on Sunday.

Due to the northerly offshore flow and weakening onshore flow, low clouds will likely not last long on Sunday morning.

The warming trend will bring 3 to 6 degrees of warming to coasts & valleys and 4 to 8 degrees across the interior on Sunday.

While the beaches will only see highs in the 60s, the rest of the coasts & valleys will be in the 70s and lower 80s, with local mid-80s in the warmest valley locations.

High pressure will continue to build on Monday, making Sunday the warmest day of the stretch and the warmest day of the year.

Just as important, offshore flow will develop from the east while offshore flow from the north continues.

Almost all areas will warm by 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday.

The coasts will end up in the 70s and lower 80s (a few beaches will stay in the upper 60s) and the warmest valleys will mostly be in the mid-80s to lower 90s.