A slight warming trend will stick around the Central Coast through Friday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday. Hope you are all having a wonderful day.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we’re expecting to see for the rest of the day and the remainder of the work week.

We’re expecting to see a warming and drying trend over the region for the next couple of days. Gusty offshore winds will continue at times through Thursday, especially through and below canyons and passes. However, we are going to see a dip in temperatures on Friday, which will later lead to another warming trend that will linger through Sunday. For the next workweek, we are expecting to see a shift in the weather pattern, as a Pacific storm system will move into the region around the middle of next week.

Temperatures have warmed up as expected for many locations across the Central Coast in the upper 60s and 70s.

The interior valleys are seeing temps this early afternoon in the upper 60s. Areas closer to the coast are seeing temps near or over the 70s.

While the Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County has now come to an end, Ventura County continues to have a Wind Advisory in place until Thursday morning at 11 a.m. There is a chance that the Ventura County beaches could see gusty northeast winds develop between late tonight and early Thursday morning.

A warming trend that kicked off on Wednesday will continue into Thursday across the region and will later be followed by another weak system that will bring some high clouds and a brief cool down for Friday.

As we take a look at the 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast, temperatures are expected to be much warmer across the Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday. Our models have indicated that Sunday will most likely be the warmest day, as temperatures could be in the upper 70s and 80s.

Across the interior valleys, a dry air mass with the offshore flow and clear skies will allow for a radiative cooling process, which has led to a Frost Advisory being issued for the Cuyama Valley through Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast.