A soggy New Years' Eve brought inches of rain to an already-soaked Central Coast, more rain expected this week

Happy New Year Central Coast!

Today will start off with mild conditions, at least in comparison to what we have seen over the past few days. Dry and cool conditions will be met with gusty winds from the NW. Enjoy the little break from rain as more systems move into the region day after day this week.

Today there is the chance for a few sprinkles across our region thanks to persistent NW Flow, these will not be nearly as significant as the previous days storms.

A system will push onshore late Monday afternoon, lasting into Tuesday morning. This will be moving slowly allowing more rain to fall. I think 0.5" to 1" should cover it but some high-elevation slopes will pick up more.

A second stronger storm will push into the region from the pacific and bring more significant rain and lots of strong winds. It will start with more winds kicking off alongside some scattered showers Wednesday morning. Then the core of a strong system will surge onshore into Thursday and bring the chance for inches more rain. This will be a moderate, possibly strong atmospheric river event. Once again this could bring flooding concerns as well as widespread power outages. Winds could peak upwards of 60 mph.

Even more rain chances extend into the weekend and into the second week of 2023.

Turning back to what we say on New Years' Eve here are some rain totals for the 48 hours prior to 10 AM Sunday. Check out this link for an interactive map.

Location Rain Totals (from 10AM Friday to 10AM Sunday) Dec Rain total Season Total (Begining Oct 1) SLO - Poly 2.57 8.58 14.23 Arroyo Grande 1.95 5.55 9.07 Paso Robles 1.44 5.36 8.58 Shandon 0.49 3.35 5.48 Rocky Butte 4.85 16.23 26.87 Santa Maria 0.97 3.54 5.45 Vandenberg 1.28 4.41 6.98 New Cuyama 0.56 1.79 2.96 Lompoc 1.19 4.82 7.40 Los Olivos 1.45 4.73 7.69 Lake Cachuma 1.41 5.75 8.21 Santa Barbara 2.64 5.47 9.05 Montecito 3.24 8.86 13.79

There are many more rain totals found on the website link above.

Have a great New Years' Day Central Coast!