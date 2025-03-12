A storm system arrives on the Central Coast and more unsettled weather is ahead

The Central Coast is preparing for a significant storm system that will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures through Friday.

While light warm frontal rain fell on the Central Coast and Southcoast this afternoon, the main event is still to come this afternoon and tonight.

Today's Precursor

The light rain observed this afternoon is due to a weak, warm frontal boundary moving across the region. This is a precursor to the main cold front that will blast through the area between now and midnight.

The atmosphere is primed for heavier precipitation, as indicated by increasing precipitable water values, suggesting a moisture-rich environment.

The Main Event

A fast-moving cold front will sweep through the region overnight, bringing the most intense rainfall. This system packs a significant punch, with a possibility of exceeding debris flow thresholds in the foothills and mountains. The rapid approach of the front, combined with ample moisture, will lead to high rainfall rates.

The high rainfall rates, exceeding 0.50 inch/hour and potentially reaching 0.75 inch/hour, combined with recent burn scars in SoCal, create a significant risk of debris flows. The rapid influx of water can destabilize the soil, leading to mudslides and debris flows.

Thursday's Mixed Bag

Thursday will bring a mix of weather conditions, including rapidly lowering snow levels, increasing air mass instability with isolated thunderstorms, and periods of no rain with some sunshine. The cold air mass aloft, combined with a diffluent flow pattern, will create conditions favorable for instability and potential thunderstorms. Snow levels will drop significantly, potentially reaching 2500-3000 feet, making travel over mountain passes hazardous.

Why the Rapid Snow Level Drop?

The cold front will usher in a much colder air mass, leading to a rapid drop in snow levels. This, combined with strong winds, will create blizzard-like conditions in the mountains.

Windy Conditions

A low-level jet stream will bring strong winds to the region, with High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect. The strong pressure gradient associated with the approaching cold front will generate these powerful winds.

Why the Strong Winds?

The approaching cold front will create a strong pressure gradient, leading to powerful winds, especially in the interior valleys and mountains. The low-level jet stream will further enhance these winds.

Other advisories

High surf 10-13ft. with dangerous rip is likely thru Friday evening.

High elevations in the SB County Mountains could see up to a foot of snow, but the snow levels do drop down to around 3k feet by Friday, so lower-level snow is also likely.

The flood watch for the Southcoast is for higher rainfall totals and rainfall rate,s which could cause localized flooding.

Looking Ahead

Another weak and cold storm system will move through the region between Friday and Saturday, bringing another chance of light rainfall. High pressure will then establish over the weekend, bringing a drying trend. Another storm system is expected early next week, bringing the potential for colder temperatures and gusty winds, particularly to northern areas.