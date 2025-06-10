A Strawberry Moon tonight, with hot temps inland and mild temps along the coast

Temperatures are not going to fluctuate to much this week, but there are some stark differences between our coastal community forecasts, and our inland forecasts.

Before we get into what temperatures you can expect in your area, here is a quick look at the two advisories we are seeing.

A wind advisory is in effect through 3am on Wednesday along our South coast. Wind speeds will range anywhere from 20 to 35 mph, with some gusts getting up to 50mph.

The other advisory is a small craft advisory in effect through 3am on Thursday. It spans most of our coastal communities, and will really only impact you if you are getting out onto the water.

Something fun to look forward to this evening is a Strawberry Moon. The Strawberry Moon happens every June, but this year is a little different because it is the lowest and largest it will be until 2043.

It gets it's name from a Native American Tribe, that named it for when the wild strawberries are at their ripest in the month of June. The full moon will be visible throughout the evening as the sun sets, but will be it's best around 12:44am tonight.

Now let's get into the temperatures you can expect in your community tomorrow.

In Santa Barbara the high tomorrow will be 76 with patchy clouds throughout the day.

In Lompoc you can expect a high of 69 with some clouds.

Santa Maria will also have some patchy clouds lingering throughout the day, and a high of 71.

Pismo Beach can expect a high of 65 with some lingering clouds.

San Luis Obispo will reach 79, with clear skies.

Santa Ynez will see temperatures reach 86 with patchy clouds.

In Paso Robles it will be very hot, with clear skies and a high of 98.