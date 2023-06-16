A surge of sunshine moves in to kick off the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

We made it to Friday and also for some a break in the cloud cover that has dominated our forecast.

The biggest changes will be in the interior valleys as temperatures quickly push back into the middle 80s and ultimately the upper 80s on Saturday before retreating a little on Sunday.

Coastal valleys still have a lot of early low clouds to deal with on Friday but when skies clear the daytime highs will only push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Slightly warmer conditions are likely on Saturday with early low clouds and temperatures pushing into the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys. The interior temperatures on Sunday will push down subtly a couple of degrees and that continues into Monday.

Interior valley temperatures next week look to generally be in the low to mid-80s Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday which is just a little bit under the average. Coastal valleys will generally be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s which again is just slightly under the average for this time of year.

The 8 to 14-day forecast continues to advertise more generally cooler than average conditions for the Central Coast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!