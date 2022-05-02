A typical spring pattern settles in this week for the Central Coast

Spring on the Central Coast is typically dominated by some variable marine layer and afternoon winds and this week fits that well.

The week begins with a trough in the upper atmosphere moving by to our north, this deepens the influence of cooler air so conditions stay pretty mild other than locally strong winds.

Beaches will see another start with marine clouds but rebound into the 60s on Tuesday while coastal valleys are generally in the 70s with interior temps in the lower 80s. Those highs are very close to average this time of year.

Wednesday the trough is replaced by a ridge in the upper atmosphere. This pressure transitions always produce some wind but the ridge will also produce some warming conditions. The warmer highs will be easiest to note inland where 90s (or near 90s) are on the table from Wednesday to Friday. Coastal temps also warm up a little but the marine influence will mute that a good amount.

The warm-up is short-lived as the weekend sees another trough move over California. Inland temperatures drop to below average in the 70s while coastal conditions also fade slightly.

The 8-14 day forecast does finally establish a little more direction in terms of a trend: warmer.

There are no signs of rain over the next week, this is not particularly surprising this time of year as average monthly rainfall drops dramatically in May to less than .50" for the entire month for most Central Coast locations.