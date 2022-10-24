A very steady forecast is expected this week, breezy afternoons but mild temps

Last week the Central Coast rode the weather roller coaster experiencing temps hitting 100 in SLO and 97 in Morro Bay. This morning Paso Robles woke up to 34 degrees and a frost advisory. There is no frost advisory tonight.

The Central Coast forecast this week doesn't look dramatically different day-to-day.

Night and morning offshore winds with afternoon onshore winds. The afternoon onshore winds look to be about 10-20 with gusts to 25 mph for the next several days.

Tonight's modeling is showing some marine clouds developing late, but staying near the coast.

In the afternoon a front sweeps thru NorCal and the NW breeze should mix out any low clouds. Wednesday looks more clear to start but not all that different in terms of high temperatures.

The forecast will see a series of low-pressure systems passing to our north with the related cold fronts sling-shotting down the coastline.

Generally, the Central Coast is just too far away from the dynamics for much in the way of precipitation. This progressive pattern however should keep temps mild for the next 10 days or so.