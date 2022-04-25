A warm start to the week for some but cooling a little this week

The Central Coast is in severe drought and significant rains are not likely. Under these circumstances, having as many mild days as possible is key. This week fits the bill in that regard.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast as a ridge is peaking over the area, the rest of the week will see a series of short-wave troughs roll thru the jet stream over the Golden State.

This will produce onshore flow and a cooling trend.

Warmer temps develop for the coming weekend.

Gusty northerly winds will continue in the Santa Barbara area through the weekend, peaking in the late afternoon and evening hours. By Sunday and Monday northerly gradients will weaken and onshore flow to the south and east will return leading to a cooling trend for most areas. Will likely see some marine layer stratus returning to the coast by next Monday if not sooner.