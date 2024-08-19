A warm-up to start your week, with cooler conditions to follow

Good morning, Central Coast! We begin the week with a slight chill in the air as most areas see temps in the low to mid-fifties as they head out Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, however, we do expect temps to warm up 2 to 4 degrees, followed by another few degrees on Tuesday, with the warmest conditions in the interior.

There will be some low cloud cover sticking around but that should stay confined to the coasts.

Within Santa Barbara county, we expect to see near advisory-level sundowner winds during the week. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for this area until 5 am today.

Later this week, we expect temps to drop off for an overall cool-down.