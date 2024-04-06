A warming trend begins on Saturday and will continue into the next workweek

Hello, Central Coast! It’s been a sunny, cloudy, and slightly windy Saturday now that the upper low-pressure system has moved out of the region. We will now see a bit of a warm-up this weekend and for the upcoming workweek. Don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest local weather updates.

Here’s a look at the weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Good news for those who enjoy the sunshine! It will be dry and mostly clear for at least a week. A warming trend will start on Saturday and will continue late into the next workweek. However, high temperatures will reach normal on Tuesday and then exceed normal temperatures by the mid-week.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast:

The latest models have indicated that there has been sufficient lingering moisture this afternoon for afternoon cumulus cloud build-ups across some areas in the region with sunny skies. As we head into the evening, that lingering moisture may support some low clouds and fog focused across northern interior areas. However, there is a 10-20 percent chance of low clouds and fog developing across the Central Coast and adjacent valleys.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s this evening for many interior areas. There is a possibility of lower temps reaching into Ojai and in the Santa Monica mountains.

Here are the high and low temps for Sunday throughout the Central Coast. Despite the warming trend that began on Saturday, high temperatures will still feel slightly cool and range throughout the 50s and 60s.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the inland portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 a.m. on Sunday, with the highest chance of local freeze conditions occurring within the advisory.

We expect to have increased cloud cover and northerly winds Sunday into Sunday night with a 50-70 percent chance of Advisory level northerly winds for mountainous areas and southwest Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory has been issued to cover this wind hazard with gusts moving between 30 to 50 mph.

The Wind Advisory ends at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Here’s a look at your 7-day Forecast!

A ridge building aloft during and offshore flow will support a steady warming trend with widespread highs in the 70s to low 80s by Tuesday.

Southwest California will likely be under the effects of a moderate but progressive ridge Wednesday into Thursday.