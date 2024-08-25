A warming trend begins Sunday and gusty sundowner winds will develop along the southcoast

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! It’s been such a windy day and the wind gusts have been making its way throughout the area. Gusty northwest winds will develop across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County this evening. Skies have been mostly clear and mostly sunny and a warming trend will begin today. Remember to stay hydrated!

Weather headlines:

-A warming trend will begin to affect the southwestern portion of California on Sunday and is expected to continue into the early part of this week.

-Gusty northwest winds will develop across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County Sunday evening and occur again for the next few evenings.

Detailed forecast:

Above the surface, a flat ridge will build over the region on Monday and Tuesday. But then it begins to weaken slightly on Wednesday.

Near the surface, the weak offshore flow will prevail tonight and Monday morning, and then the onshore flow will strengthen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main concern right now will be the winds. Northerly gradients will prevail this evening but will be weaker than Saturday night. Gusty Sundowner winds will develop this evening along the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County, but any advisory-level gusts will be localized.

After midnight, the flow will turn northeasterly as gradients become weakly offshore.

As for clouds, the position of the upper-level high should be clear skies to mid and high-level clouds throughout the period.

As high pressure is affecting the region, the marine inversion will remain shallow. On Sunday night and Monday morning, the marine layer is expected to be patchy with stratus and dense fog across the western coast of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley.

However, Monday night through Wednesday, the stratus should become more expansive across the Central Coast. Any stratus and fog that does develop should dissipate quickly during the late morning hours.

As for temperatures, the high pressure aloft and weak offshore flow will bring warmer temperatures to the area on Monday.

Highs for the beaches will be in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, but low 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley. The interior will have high temps in the 80s and 90s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-Day Communitycast! By Tuesday and Wednesday, the increase in onshore gradients will bring some cooling to the coastal valleys, but temperatures across the interior will remain more persistent.

Have a great day, Central Coast