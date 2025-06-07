A warming trend develops for inland communities this weekend into next week

Weather headlines:

-Night through morning, low clouds and fog will continue for the next several days over the coast and valleys, with slow, if any, clearing at the coast

-A warming trend will develop mainly for the inland areas this weekend and into next week.

Detailed forecast:

An upper low off Central California continues to maintain a deep marine layer, keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

However, the deep marine layer will continue for at least one more day, along with a moderate to strong onshore flow.

By Monday and Tuesday, the upper low will move east of the area, and a ridge of high pressure will move in and boost temperatures early in the week with warmer valley highs at least reaching the lower 90s.

Coastal areas will continue to be influenced by a shallower but still present marine layer, with moderate to strong onshore flow, keeping coastal highs in the 60s to the lower 70s.

A cooling trend will begin on Wednesday as a series of weak troughs move through the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

A moderate to strong onshore flow will occur, and temperatures will drop 3-5 degrees each day through Friday, bringing highs back down below normal as early as Thursday and lasting into next weekend.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!