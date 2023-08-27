A warming trend is picking up on the Central Coast, temps are expected to peak by Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! As we are getting closer to the start of the upcoming work week, we may be experiencing another warming trend throughout the Central Coast, with temperatures peaking by Tuesday. Let's dive in!

Our latest models are showing that the Heat Advisory for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County are still in place until this Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 8 p.m.

With the heat-related advisories in place, temperatures along the Santa Ynez Valley will be reaching the upper 90s on Monday, while the interior valley will see temps in the upper 90s and over 100 degrees.

The reason behind the warming trend we're experiencing throughout the Central Coast is due to a trough of high pressure building over the region and it will bring hot weather away from the coast through Wednesday. The trough is expected to move to the north and will create a ridge of high pressure over southern California for the next few days. Decreased onshore flow will result in warmer high temperatures for the start of the work week along the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service still has an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Santa Barbara County and it is expected to end Tuesday evening around 8 pm.

Gusty Sundowner winds are expected to be present along the south coast, and it could possibly reach advisory levels. With the Sundowner winds present, it will help clear off those low clouds in the area.

Wind gusts in Refugio are expected to reach up to 42mph at 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

If you have any loose belongings around your home, be sure to secure them in a safe area tonight.

We are expecting to see the marine layer spread out throughout the coast on Wednesday through the rest of this upcoming week, as it will help bring cooler conditions for the next weekend!

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for all your latest weather headlines.