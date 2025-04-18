A warming trend will develop over Easter weekend with offshore winds in place

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

Sunny skies have taken over the area this afternoon. But we expect a warming trend to develop over the weekend, bringing temperatures to a few degrees of normal on Sunday and Monday.

Clouds began to clear today as the air mass recovered from a deep marine layer and strong onshore flow that had stuck around for the last few days.

Warmer air aloft is moving into the Central Coast today, but clouds have been sticking around areas south of Point Conception.

As the marine inversion continues to shrink and drier air aloft descends and punches through the inversion Friday afternoon and evening, clouds will dissipate rapidly, leading to mostly clear skies tonight into Saturday.

Plenty of sunshine is expected over the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will rise to within a few degrees of normal.

Offshore winds will pick up tonight into early Saturday, leading to some areas of breezy northeast winds across some of the higher valley areas.

A slow cooling trend will develop through the remainder of next week with increasing night and morning low clouds and fog.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie