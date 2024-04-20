A warming trend will increase temps by Sunday with steady cooling to follow

Hello, Central Coast! The warming trend is kicking off this weekend but it’s not staying for so long. The weak ridge of high pressure will weaken by Monday as another cooling trend returns for the upcoming workweek. Therefore, enjoy the sunshine, breezy conditions, and clear skies on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Low clouds and fog will be present on the coastal side of the mountains of the Central Coast through at least the middle of the next workweek. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal, with steady cooling to follow. Lastly, drizzle may occur Tuesday through Thursday with a chance for light rain around Friday.

Extended forecast:

On Saturday afternoon, the low clouds slowly burned off from Santa Barbara to Oxnard and could stay around for most of the afternoon. It will later push into Los Angeles County quickly by Sundown.

The expected clearing trend over the Central Coast materialized. The skies may stay clear with the bonus of light offshore flow forming overnight, but we could see low clouds forming as it cools down this evening.

A ridge of high pressure will quickly form over the region on Sunday, while onshore pressure gradients weaken. This should result in less marine layer coverage and noticeable warming for communities away from the coast.

Highs in the 80s will be common throughout the region, however, if the skies stay clear, the Central Coast could see warming well into the 70s and lower 80s.

As quickly as the ridge of high-pressure forms, it will be replaced by lower pressure aloft by Monday and Tuesday with strengthening onshore flow.

As a result, the marine layer should expand and deepen each day.

Drizzle may occur, especially on Tuesday as models show low clouds pushing deep into the coastal slopes. Temperatures will lower throughout the area as a result.

Northwest to northeast wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will form over the mountains Saturday evening, then turn onshore by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!