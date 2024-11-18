A weak cold front will bring strong wind gusts to Santa Barbara County's mountains

Weather headlines:

-A gradual warming trend will begin Sunday and continue through the week with weak to locally moderate north-to-northeast winds and low humidities.

-Light to moderate rain and cooler temperatures may be in the forecast next weekend.

Detailed forecast:

A weak cold front will be moving through the Central Coast late Sunday night into Monday.

The main impact from the weak cold front will reinforce a northerly flow that will push winds into the advisory category throughout the Santa Barbara County and Ventura County mountains, including the Santa Ynez Range.

The Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Winds will be increasing Sunday night but will be strongest later Monday into early Tuesday.

Widespread gusts of over 45 mph are expected in those areas with at least a 20% chance of some isolated 60 mph gusts.

While the winds will mostly be confined to the higher elevations Sunday night and early Monday, the additional energy from the passing cold front will drive winds down into lower elevations Monday evening, including the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and the eastern Santa Monicas.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.

Conditions will still be cool at night with a very dry airmass, but daytime highs will be warming several degrees, getting back to near or slightly above normal by midweek.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

A large west-to-northwest swell will bring high surf to the Central Coast beaches Sunday night into Tuesday morning with surf heights of 8 to 12 feet.

These conditions will result in a high risk of rip currents. In addition, minor coastal flooding on west and northwest facing beaches on the Central Coast will be possible, especially around the time of high tides.