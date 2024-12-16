A weak front could produce some light rain in SLO County on Monday

Weather headlines:

-Light rain may occur in San Luis Obispo County on Monday.

-Another system will arrive next Friday afternoon.

-Warm and dry weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday, with gusty north to northeast winds at times in wind-prone areas.

Detailed forecast:

The ridge of high pressure that moved into California on Sunday provided clear and sunny skies to the Central Coast.

However, there will be another shift in the weather pattern on Monday as a weak front could produce light rain in San Luis Obispo County.

The reason behind the shift in the weather pattern is due to the ridge of high pressure being pushed to the east by a system moving into northern California.

Skies will gradually become cloudier as the day progresses in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The weak front will approach San Luis Obispo County by Monday afternoon and a slight chance of rain will develop (with the best chances from Morro Bay and northward).

The best chance of rain for the Central Coast will be on Monday evening but expect 0.1 inches or less of rainfall, except for the coastal foothills at the northwest tip of San Luis Obispo County.

As for winds, offshore flow will continue into Monday. But the Central Coast will cool down due to increased onshore flow on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the rest of the coasts and valleys will see 2 to 4 degrees of warming while the interior heats up by 4 to 8 degrees.

Another ridge of high pressure will move into the state on Tuesday. Offshore flow will continue, especially from the north.

There will be a decent amount of cold air moving in from the interior and this will cool the interior and reduce or eliminate the typical offshore warming across the coasts and valleys.

Most coasts and valleys high temps will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.