A weak ridge of high pressure from the south will increase daytime highs into this weekend

Dry and cool conditions are expected to continue through Thursday. However, there will be a shift in the weather pattern on Friday.

By this weekend, a weak ridge of high pressure from the south will create a modest warming trend that will continue into the weekend with weakening onshore flow.

A lower marine inversion is expected Friday morning with a moderate offshore gradient trend as well.

These factors should lead to fewer marine layer cloudson Friday and earlier clearing.

Winds are expected to trend back onshore Saturday and especially Sunday.

Daytime highs this weekend will be in the low 70s at best, and more likely mid to high 60s.

Despite the modest warming trend, the weak ridge from the south will be combating a deepening trough over the Pacific Northwest and a strong atmospheric river over northern California.

The tail end of the atmospheric river system over northern California will dip south into San LuiS Obispo and possibly northern Santa Barbara counties.

By Saturday morning, light rain is possible along the coast of San Luis Obispo County with off and on light rain through Sunday before the atmospheric river briefly shifts to the north.

Rain amounts this weekend near the coastal border of San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties could reach a half inch and locally higher in the coastal mountains.

Rain chances will drop off pretty quickly to the south but there could be a few sprinkles as far south as Point Conception.