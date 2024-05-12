A weak upper-low will bring a cooling trend to the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Mother's Day! Sunday’s forecast began with low clouds and fog for our beach communities, coastal valleys, and areas down along the southcoast. We did see some clearing for some coastal valleys but communities closer to the coast will struggle to see any clearing for the rest of the weekend.

Overall, a very quiet weather pattern is expected for this upcoming workweek.

Weak high pressure moved into California on Sunday but a slow-moving weak upper low will replace it through Wednesday. This will bring a cooling trend to the Central Coast.

High temps since midnight have been warmer in the interior valley. Paso Robles saw a high of 90 degrees on Saturday. While communities closer to the coast were fairly cooler in the 60s and 70s.

For the remainder of the weekend and our transition into the new workweek, onshore flow and the marine layer depth will increase. We are expecting the marine layer to clear daily, but areas within a few miles of the coast will struggle to clear at all.

Despite the weak upper low moving into the region, high temps will still be warmer inland than in communities closer to the coastline. The interior valleys will see highs in the 80s. The Santa Ynez Valley will have highs in the mid-70s. Coastal valleys and beaches will range in the 60s and 70s.

As the cooling trend kicks off, temperatures will slowly decline, especially inland, with most areas either at or slightly below normal.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!