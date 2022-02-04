Watch
Weather

Actions

A week of warming will end with temperatures into the 80s

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunny skies near Cero San Luis
Posted at 9:02 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:02:39-05

Good Morning Central Coast! Sunny skies and mild weather are here once again for today!
Today's high temperatures will get into the 70s in many of the coastal valleys, slightly cooler conditions will be experienced along the beaches and inland valleys.

As we head into the weekend even more sunshine will stick around and help warm up conditions even more.
Continued offshore flow will also help to bring warm air down to the Central Coasts beaches.
A few clouds are possible this weekend and as they clear out even warmer weather will move in.

By late next week we will see lots of sunshine and warmer conditions, eventually getting well above normal for this time of year with temperatures reaching the 80s.
Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend ahead!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png