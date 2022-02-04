A week of warming will end with temperatures into the 80s

Good Morning Central Coast! Sunny skies and mild weather are here once again for today!

Today's high temperatures will get into the 70s in many of the coastal valleys, slightly cooler conditions will be experienced along the beaches and inland valleys.

Happy Friday Central Coast! We will start to warm up a bit today, getting into the 70s for many communities today! pic.twitter.com/8TEbJSUXgC — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 4, 2022

As we head into the weekend even more sunshine will stick around and help warm up conditions even more.

Continued offshore flow will also help to bring warm air down to the Central Coasts beaches.

A few clouds are possible this weekend and as they clear out even warmer weather will move in.

The warming of our temperatures today is just a taste of the warm conditions we will feel going through the weekend and into the week ahead. Temperatures near 80 are expected by late next week! pic.twitter.com/kYs9tgdvLf — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 4, 2022

By late next week we will see lots of sunshine and warmer conditions, eventually getting well above normal for this time of year with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend ahead!