A Wind Advisory is in effect due to gusty west-to-northwest winds set to begin this afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast!

The main story for today will be the widespread west-to-northwest wind gusts expected to begin this afternoon across the area. If you have any loose belongings around your home, please secure those in a safe location.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m., Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

There is a strong and cold upper low moving into Oregon this morning, and then it will drop southeastward through Nevada and eastern California later today. The southern end of the surface front will bring some mostly light precipitation to the Central Coast.

Precipitation totals should mostly be one-quarter of an inch or less, with locally higher totals possible in northwestern San Luis Obispo County.

The winds begin to shift to a more northwesterly direction later today and tonight. Widespread strong west-to-northwestly winds will affect the Central Coast late this morning into tonight.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are quite likely to occur in coastal areas and gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. But some valley areas not prone to westerly winds will likely have gusts to 35 or 40 mph today.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with very cool temperatures. High temps will be 6 to 12 degrees below normal.

It will remain quite cool across the Central Coast on Wednesday, with temps remaining in the 50s and 60s in most areas, except in the 40s in the mountains.

Have a terrific Tuesday, Central Coast!

-Eddie