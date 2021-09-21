Above average temperatures expected for some parts of Central Coast Tuesday

Warmer temperatures continue through the middle of the week with some relief starting by the end of the week for some parts of the Central Coast.

Inland valley and coastal areas will start to slowly fade starting later this week, but before we start to see that trend, Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot in the interiors for place likes Paso Robles and Atascadero with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

The Five Cities Region will see moderate temperatures ranging from the 60s into the mid-70s. Tuesday morning, cloud cover is forecasted to be sparse for some regions, with others quite clear throughout the day. The South Coast may see some early morning fog and clouds, but that will look to dissipate through the day.

