Active weather continues and will lead to a strong winter storm late this week, snow likely

Good Morning Central Coast! Buckle in, the next few days are going to be a bit complicated, weather-wise. We have everything from strong winds, to blizzard warnings through this week, the whole KSBY Weather team will be keeping a very close eye on the conditions and keeping you updated with the latest. Here is what we are looking at now.

The strong storm system that we have been monitoring as it transited south across the west coast finally arrived yesterday and just as was expected it brought very strong winds. Winds have already hit 50+mph for parts of the Central Coast. Wind advisories are in place into early Wednesday for most of the Central Coast. Along the Santa Barbara County South Coast winds are expected to be even more intense. There is a high wind warning in place for those locations through 6AM this morning. Winds can gust up to 65 or 70mph in this area.

Even after this advisory/warning window drops it will still be quite breezy to windy thru Wednesday.

Through the day highs will stay much cooler than we have seen recently, at the warmest part of the day many highs will only reach to the low 50s. Wind chill values will be about 10 degrees cooler.

This storm is due to the upper air pattern which has backed a huge trough from the U.S. West out toward the Pacific. This will allow air from the Canadian plains to enter California. This trough is also a powerful jetstream that will spin up instability as it lingers over California into the weekend.

Scattered showers (rain/mix/snow) are possible at any time but the activity will increase today. At first, the activity is very on and off but by Thursday into Friday, rainfall will become more widespread with thunderstorms possible due to the cold nature of this system. Highs for the next few days will struggle to hit the lower 50s and some places will not even get that warm.

This is a pretty rare system for the Central Coast. While snow is somewhat common in the Santa Barbara high country each winter season, it is far less common in SLO county. And snow levels of 1000-2000ft are very rare. There were some significant snow events in the late 80s which delivered snow to the Southern Salinas River Valley floor but other than that we've seen more flurry events than accumulating snow events.

My forecast aligns with the National Weather Service of 1-6" of snow down to about 2000ft. I think the actual snow level goes lower than that but the question then becomes temperature and if snow could accumulate or just melt when it lands. The lows from the northern Cuesta Grade into Paso Robles are right around freezing so any kind of accumulating snow is a tough call. But by 2000ft this looks a lot more likely. Regardless there are winter storm warnings and a winter weather advisory in place for those interior and higher elevation locations, and those advisories go Saturday.

A blizzard warning was added for Santa Barbara County mountains from 4a Friday to 4pm Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories were added for much of the area not covered in other advisories until 1p Thursday. 2-4" of snow is possible with winds to 45mph.

Yesterday it looked like Saturday the first system would kick out but it looks more like Sunday now with only a brief break before another system later Monday into Tuesday. There are also a series of other systems possible into and thru the first week of March as well. Please examine the graphics for some potential dates. This is a longer-term outlook so the timing and intensity of all of this could change a great deal.

Additionally, waves will be huge for the next day or so with max sets to 20ft possible for the west-facing Central Coast and 11ft in the channel. Advisories for high surf are also in place.

I should mention that rainfall rates will range from 0.50-1.0" per hour near the main frontal band on Friday bringing a threat of urban flooding and issues near recent burn scars.

The precipitation totals for the majority of the south Santa Barbara coast will be 1-3" and could be more than that.

For the Central Coast, the rainfall should be a little less in the .50-1.5" range.

Grapevine travel could get dangerous Friday into Saturday with some significant snow potential there. Above 4k feet, we could start to see feet of snow accumulating with this more powerful part of the storm Friday.

Saturday could also be convective, in other words: t-storms (waterspouts or small tornadoes), rain, hail, and brief heavy showers. Snow levels will be higher at about 3k feet but that is still pretty low.

Stay aware of this forecast going forward and have a great day Central Coast!