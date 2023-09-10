Additional moisture from the remains of Tropical Storm Jova will affect the Southcoast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, high pressure is currently centered over the southern New Mexico and Arizona border. It is expected to peak Sunday morning then gradually weaken and shift to the south through Tuesday. The resulting warm airmass and weakened onshore flow will remain with us through Monday.

With the warm airmass, and the insulating effects of some moisture and clouds streaming in, experts say tonight will feel more like Florida than California. In fact, Sunday morning low temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with lows in the 70s.

While we are still just below Heat Advisory thresholds, there is an increased risk for heat-related illness into Sunday as a result, including tonight with much less relief than usual.

Sunday will generally be cooler thanks to an abundant cloud shield, but still warm especially considering the humidity. Monday will remain warm, and while the airmass will start cooling, more sunshine will counteract that.

Night through morning low clouds and fog will be common for the coastal areas and valleys for the upcoming work week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through early Sunday morning, as Sundowner winds are expected to reach up to 30 to 45 mph, affecting much of the Santa Ynez Range of Santa Barbara County. The strongest winds are expected to be on the western half of Santa Barbara County.

Our models indicate the wind speeds in Refugio are expected to reach up to 42mph late Saturday evening at 11 p.m.

Wind gusts will later reach near advisory levels around 3 a.m. with gusts moving at 44mph.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Jova is currently about 900 miles southwest of Los Angeles and will continue moving to the northwest. The core of the system will stay far away from us.

However will will continue to keep seeing some moisture through Monday and Tuesday.

Our models predict that some rain will be moving through tonight through Sunday, with the moisture heading south into Ventura County.

Have a wonderful, Saturday Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for all the latest weather headlines.