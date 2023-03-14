Additional rain into the night but the system is gone Wednesday

As expected the Central Coast got a strong shot of rain and wind from yet another atmospheric river this season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, SLO County was already in the 1-4" range with slightly less across Santa Barbara County but we still have one more surge of moisture across the area before the system winds down.

A flood watch remains until 10p for SLO County and 5a for Santa Barbara County. There are also flood advisories in place, which just means some non-flash flooding in taking place.

The winds have been blowing with gusts up to 40mph in the region, more at higher elevations and the wind advisories remain until 10pm.

There is a high surf advisory until Thursday morning at 6a for 8-10ft. breakers.

Again, I think this storm stops dumping rain in SLO County late this evening and early overnight across Santa Barbara County. Wednesday looks dry. In fact, the forecast gives us a break until Monday when we likely get some showers but Tuesday-Wednesday another significant storm is possible in a pattern that looks to remain active.