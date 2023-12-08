Advisory level winds as temperatures warm up

Winds from the north continue across the Central Coast. The mountains will see the strongest winds. Those winds will move northeast tonight through Saturday.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara saw daytime highs at 68 degrees. Here's a look at tomorrow's temperatures:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday for the central and eastern mountains of Santa Barbara County. Winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. on Saturday for the Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara interior mountains. Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph is expected.

A High Wind Advisory is also in effect for the Santa Lucia and San Luis Obispo County mountains. Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. The advisory ends at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures will warm a couple degrees through Sunday and will cool down at the start of next week.

