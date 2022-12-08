After a brief break more rain returns for another soggy weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

A few valleys are going to need to deal with a lot of dense fog for the start of the morning. This will impact visibility on roadways for the morning commute but should clear out quickly this morning and give way to lots of sunshine for the mid-day hours. Enjoy it though, this afternoon a cold front will begin to funnel clouds into the region ahead of some rain chances overnight into Friday.

Temps for today are remaining on the cool side, most communities will stay in the 50s and low 60s today and through the next 7 days.

We have done very well with rain totals so far this month and there will not be much of a break before our next rain system. This afternoon more cloud cover will signal the arrival of the first cold front of the next couple of days. This will push a few scattered showers through the region early Friday morning (mostly in the overnight hours). Not much accumulation is expected from this first round of rain, just a few hundredths in norther SLO county are expected.

A much more impactful cold front will push through early Saturday and bring us more significant rain chances through Monday.

The forecast range right now is .50-2.5" most folks will be in the middle, not at the edges of the range.

December has been a good month of rain thus far with most areas in a surplus of over an inch compared to average.

Have a great day Central Coast!