After a cloudy and cool period, sunny skies return to the Central Coast

The difference between Monday's clouds and Tuesday's sunshine is easy to see.

Monday's scattered showers brought just a few hundredths of an inch of rain in many areas, with only a few locations getting more than a tenth of an inch of rain. That being said, any rain here on the Central Coast is needed. Here is a look at some of the rain totals.

Monday's light rain didn't amount to much across most of the Central Coast. Most rain gauges only saw trace amounts to just a few hundredths on an inch of rain. Locations that saw more mainly were driven by topography. pic.twitter.com/5o16dcYtt9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 18, 2022

Tuesday will start off slightly cloudy but clearing by 10 am. Most temperatures will only reach the low 60s, 3-5 degrees below normal for late January.

Yesterday's rain dropped temperatures in the region significantly. Today's highs will follow that trend and will be a few degrees below normal across the board. By Thursday most temperatures will rise up into the upper 60s into the 70s. pic.twitter.com/IUnY8vVSgO — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 18, 2022

Sunshine will stick around for the forecast ahead and bring with it warmer temperatures. Strong offshore will help to keep the conditions sunny, but a moderate Santa Ana event is likely to our south.

Some clouds this morning will dissipate through the day today, from then on sunny skies will prevail. A few additional clouds on Wednesday morning will clear once again to constant sunny skies for the end of the week into next week with above normal temperatures. pic.twitter.com/0eKRCQFPSx — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 18, 2022

Have a good Tuesday Central Coast!