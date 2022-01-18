Watch
After a cloudy and cool period, sunny skies return to the Central Coast

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Lonna Faria
Pismo Pier at Sunset
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:27:09-05

The difference between Monday's clouds and Tuesday's sunshine is easy to see.
Monday's scattered showers brought just a few hundredths of an inch of rain in many areas, with only a few locations getting more than a tenth of an inch of rain. That being said, any rain here on the Central Coast is needed. Here is a look at some of the rain totals.

Tuesday will start off slightly cloudy but clearing by 10 am. Most temperatures will only reach the low 60s, 3-5 degrees below normal for late January.

Sunshine will stick around for the forecast ahead and bring with it warmer temperatures. Strong offshore will help to keep the conditions sunny, but a moderate Santa Ana event is likely to our south.

Have a good Tuesday Central Coast!

