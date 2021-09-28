After a cool day temps turn upward again

A weak cold front moved thru the area and prompted some mist and drizzle last night and early today but it is past us now we are in a transition period to a building ridge of high pressure.

That change in pressure will drive some gusty NE winds in the night and morning hours. The strongest winds will be in the high country, passes, and canyons of Southern Santa Barbara County. Another wind advisory has been posted for the area into early Wednesday for winds that could gust to 45-50mph.

The higher winds will also produce some blowing dust and sand in the Nipomo Mesa area into early evening and an air quality alert is in place into 7pm Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will start a move upward again Wednesday, but it is a transitional day. I think we'll see a lot of lower 70s around the coast and 80s returning inland. Wednesday will be warmer with more 80s around the coast and inland temps back to near 90, if not some lower 90s. We pretty much plateau there thru the weekend and cool a bit next week.

The forecast is actually somewhat complicated over the weekend into early next week. I think a weak low could cut off from the jet off the California coastline. I doubt it does much but it will likely add just a little forecast uncertainty on temps into early next week. Cooler looks like a good bet after Sunday but nothing dramatic.