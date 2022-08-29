After a cool weekend extreme heat is on the way

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off the new work week big changes are on the horizon. Get ready for extreme heat by the end of the week. Thankfully that is not how we are starting the week as we continue with cooler weather from the weekend.

There is some areas with dense morning fog but that is not too widespread for the morning hours.

For Monday highs will still be just below normal for this time of year. Highs in the interiors will be in the low 90s and upper 80s. Elsewhere 70s for the coastal valleys and 60s at the beach.

Later this week high pressure will begin to build into the region, only minimal marine influence is expected as highs will soar into the triple digits, even nearing many heat records.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the following areas; Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

This watch will be in place from Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible.

The concern for this period is not only the extreme temperatures but the length of heat wave. Temps are expected to stay elevated through Labor Day. If you are not at the immediate coast line, you will not find much relief.

Heat is the main story for the extended period and as of now there are no signs of when a substantial cool down will come back for the interiors.

Wind is the only other factor that could be at play mid week. Some low end sundowner winds could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Even that will be minimal, if there is any outdoor activities that you must do over the next week, earlier is better and stay aware of heat related illnesses.