After a disappointing storm hopes sit on a Saturday rain chance

Happy Friday Central Coast!

Many of us are looking towards rain totals this morning and coming up disappointed. The storms we hoped for fell apart and brough nearly no rain to the Central Coast.

Hopefully this next rain chance goes better than last nights.

Clearing will continue today into tonight, to start off your Saturday some showers and isolated high elevation snow is possible.

Those chances sick around through the end of the day before clearing for the rest of the forecast.

Accumulations for this system will be minimal at best once again. Our overnight rain chances are low once again, the hope is that this time we will see it come to fruition. The highest accumulations are possible in the interior valleys. Elsewhere just a few hundredths of an inch is likely.

Because of this storm there are several alerts in effect through Sunday morning. Here they are:

Wind Advisory- Southcoast- Winds WNW 15-25 Gusts 40

High Surf Advisory- West Beaches- 8-12 ft waves dangerous rip current

Winter Weather Advisory- Santa Barbara County interiors- chance of rain accumulation and snow accumulation above 3000 ft

Now back to the usual stuff, temperatures today will be much colder than in previous days only in the 50s in many communities.

Once the system clears our area Sunday the warming trend will begin. We will stay clear and dry all the way into late next week.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!