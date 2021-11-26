After a freezing morning, warm and sunny conditions return

Wonderful weather across the Central Coast on Thanksgiving day has given way to another wonderful day for Black Friday. More sunshine and mild conditions will stick around even long after the holiday weekend.

While afternoons will be warm overnight lows in the inland valleys have fallen well below 32 degrees over the past two mornings and that lingering cold will be felt Friday morning and early in the morning over the weekend.

While there is none issued yet there is a possibility of more freeze warnings issued over the weekend mornings similar to those felt on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Bring in those plants tonight! Temperatures will fall down to the low 30s shortly before dawn! pic.twitter.com/yRCbvtuGXs — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 26, 2021

Offshore flow and sunshine will help temperatures warm up rapidly with many areas along the Central Coast warming up into the 70's by later Friday. This will make for great conditions to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Temperatures today started only in the low 30s but thankfully will warm up significantly by the afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 70s for parts of the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/Xq5hYY8ap9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 26, 2021

The next 7 days will be full of more wonderful weather with temperatures in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine.