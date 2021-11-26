Watch
After a freezing morning, warm and sunny conditions return

Jerimiah JJ posted this photo of Thanksgiving in Santa Barbara to www.facebook.com.tvdavehovde
Thanksgiving in Santa Barbara
Posted at 8:51 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 11:51:58-05

Wonderful weather across the Central Coast on Thanksgiving day has given way to another wonderful day for Black Friday. More sunshine and mild conditions will stick around even long after the holiday weekend.
While afternoons will be warm overnight lows in the inland valleys have fallen well below 32 degrees over the past two mornings and that lingering cold will be felt Friday morning and early in the morning over the weekend.
While there is none issued yet there is a possibility of more freeze warnings issued over the weekend mornings similar to those felt on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Offshore flow and sunshine will help temperatures warm up rapidly with many areas along the Central Coast warming up into the 70's by later Friday. This will make for great conditions to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend.

The next 7 days will be full of more wonderful weather with temperatures in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine.

