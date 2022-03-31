Watch
After a gloomy and cool week much warmer weather is on the way

Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:30:29-04

Good Morning Central Coast! As we start off our Thursday more cool and cloudy morning conditions will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Much warmer conditions will move in next week.
We are getting more cloud cover as Thursday kicks off temperatures today are on the cooler side as compared to normal but more mild conditions are expected into the afternoon with some gusty winds as well.

Have a great day Central Coast!

