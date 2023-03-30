After a rainy night sunshine surges back onto the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast! We are just on the tail end of this latest storm, before you know it we will be back to sunshine!

Heavy rain fell overnight bringing another half inch of rain to many locations overnight. Check out up to date rain totals here.

Not much looks to follow this system. Initially, temps will be slow to respond on Thursday and Friday leaving many in the 50s and lower 60s but weekend temps jump into the mid to upper 60s for many before another temperature setback early next week.

Today the extended forecast took a turn. It still looks like we are generally cool with a few minor shower chances between now and the 10th of April but no larger systems look likely at the moment. I think most will find that news welcome, except for perhaps the sluggish temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!

