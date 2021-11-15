After a record-warm weekend cooling takes over the Central Coast

After a record-breaking and wonderful weekend conditions across the Central Coast will cool and become cloudy rapidly over the course of Monday and the week ahead.

The dramatic warming felt across central and southern California over the past week was due to a strong high-pressure system that had continued offshore flow and record warm temperatures. While much of the Central Coast did not break records, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara broke records on Friday and Saturday.

Looking back on late last week records were broken on Friday and Saturday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. pic.twitter.com/Ebz30nr0Al — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 15, 2021

The record high temperatures seen over the weekend will cool dramatically early this week as a cold front will pass north of San Francisco bringing cooler temperatures and lots of clouds to the Central Coast.

The next few days will cool down significantly as a cold front approaches the Central Coast. Warm weather alongside strong onshore winds will bring cooler temperatures and lots of cloud cover starting today. pic.twitter.com/kEtTtEJBKD — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 15, 2021

Cooler temperatures and strong marine influence will stick around through this week eventually cooling 15-20 degrees from this weekend's high temperatures. We will eventually be just below normal for this time of year.

With the cooling just starting today temperatures will still be mild reaching the 80s through much of the Central Coast.

While these warm temperatures are way below what we saw this weekend mild temperatures are sticking around for this Monday. pic.twitter.com/I8d7oBoIw1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 15, 2021

Over the week ahead cooler conditions with lots of clouds will persist. Thankfully by late this week into the weekend winds will turn again bringing offshore flow and warmer conditions to the Central Coast alongside abundant sunshine.

The cooling trend that has started today will continue over the course of this week eventually cooling below normal for this time of year. From high temperatures, this past weekend to highs late this week 10-15 degrees of cooling is expected. pic.twitter.com/RLxvBcvePI — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 15, 2021

Have a great week Central Coast!