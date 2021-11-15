Watch
After a record-warm weekend cooling takes over the Central Coast

KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie took this photo.
Morro Bay on Sunday from the water
Posted at 8:46 AM, Nov 15, 2021
After a record-breaking and wonderful weekend conditions across the Central Coast will cool and become cloudy rapidly over the course of Monday and the week ahead.
The dramatic warming felt across central and southern California over the past week was due to a strong high-pressure system that had continued offshore flow and record warm temperatures. While much of the Central Coast did not break records, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara broke records on Friday and Saturday.

The record high temperatures seen over the weekend will cool dramatically early this week as a cold front will pass north of San Francisco bringing cooler temperatures and lots of clouds to the Central Coast.

Cooler temperatures and strong marine influence will stick around through this week eventually cooling 15-20 degrees from this weekend's high temperatures. We will eventually be just below normal for this time of year.
With the cooling just starting today temperatures will still be mild reaching the 80s through much of the Central Coast.

Over the week ahead cooler conditions with lots of clouds will persist. Thankfully by late this week into the weekend winds will turn again bringing offshore flow and warmer conditions to the Central Coast alongside abundant sunshine.

Have a great week Central Coast!

