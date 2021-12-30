Watch
After a soggy December dry conditions return to the Central Coast

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Don Smith
Moonrise over a shipwreck in Cayucos
Posted at 8:55 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 11:55:14-05

After a bit of a soggy December with many rain systems rolling through the Central Coast, we are seeing the tail end of the last rain system we will see for a while.
If you love sunshine this is the forecast for you!
The lingering showers will bring a few hundredths of an inch of rain to the south coast and maybe a stray raindrop across San Luis Obispo County.

Alongside the showers, some clearing will come alongside the cooler air sticking around. Highs will struggle to reach 60 today.

Sunshine will make Friday a fantastic end to 2021, and for the first days of the new year, abundant sunshine will warm temperatures slightly and continue a stretch of dry weather.

There is some indication of a small rain system in the Central Coast by next Tuesday. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Have a great Thursday Central Coast!

