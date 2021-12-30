After a soggy December dry conditions return to the Central Coast

After a bit of a soggy December with many rain systems rolling through the Central Coast, we are seeing the tail end of the last rain system we will see for a while.

If you love sunshine this is the forecast for you!

The lingering showers will bring a few hundredths of an inch of rain to the south coast and maybe a stray raindrop across San Luis Obispo County.

Alongside the showers, some clearing will come alongside the cooler air sticking around. Highs will struggle to reach 60 today.

Some slight warming has brought the 60s (or just 60) back into our forecast! Sunny skies will join with a few rain chances along our south coast continuing through the day Thursday but more sun is on the way for 2022. pic.twitter.com/AEd5Humh2R — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 30, 2021

Sunshine will make Friday a fantastic end to 2021, and for the first days of the new year, abundant sunshine will warm temperatures slightly and continue a stretch of dry weather.

After lingering showers clear from the South Coast sunshine will be the main factor across the entire Central Coast for the first week of 2022! Alongside the sunny skies, some light offshore flow will warm temperatures slightly to make for a great week! pic.twitter.com/ZuIpcqi0ku — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 30, 2021

There is some indication of a small rain system in the Central Coast by next Tuesday. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!