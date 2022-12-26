After a sunny holiday weekend, a much rainier pattern moves in

Good Morning Central Coast! I hope that everyone had a wonderful holiday weekend!

Unlike the rest of the country the Central Coast saw abundant sunshine and very warm temperatures (SLO got up to 82 degrees on Christmas Day) for the last few days but that is all about to change as a set of storms barrels their way towards us.

This first storm system will bring rain to the Central Coast starting very early Tuesday morning and last through Tuesday, tapering off Wednesday morning.

Imbeded in this storm will be some strong wind gusts that may be enough to cause a wind advisory or two to pop up. Aditionally significant rain is expected from this system, so much so that there is already a flood watch in place for portions of Monterey County through tomorrow night.

For the the majority of the Central Coast rain totals could range from 1-2.5", along our south coast those numbers look a little smaller ranging from .5-1.5 inches. Either way, this storm will be impactful.

As this first storm system moves to the south of us Wednesday, more rain will pop up throughout the week. A second impulse may bring a renew chance of rain and mountain snow showers

Thursday into Friday.

There is growing confidence in another more significant system with widespread rain sometime weekend or right around the New Year. However, this system is far from a slam dunk as models have not yet fully aligned.

Throughout the gloomy week, temperature will continue to be below normal, struggling to reach the 60s even in the warmest coastal areas

Have a great day Central Coast!