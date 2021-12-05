After a sunny start, several chances for rain move in next week

Cooler and breezier conditions have been in place to start off the weekend with temperatures near normal for this time of the year.

If you are heading outside in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday you may want to add an extra layer. For Sunday more similar conditions continue with clouds persisting inland and abundant sunshine at the coast.

Sunday will be a great day to get outside along the central coast (as long as you have an extra layer) temperatures mainly in the 60s with a few clouds in the morning clearing quickly for the rest of the day! pic.twitter.com/M5m3HW0Fcn — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 5, 2021

Temperatures will be near normal all day with abundant sunshine.

Saturday will bring temperatures close to normal for early December, staring off in the 30s inland and the 40s by the coast eventually reaching the mid-60s by the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9DbNIPb4tV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 5, 2021

As we head into next week things will get a bit interesting. Several chances for rain will play out. This change is all thanks to the ridge of high pressure we have seen over the past few weeks breaking down and several low-pressure systems will roll through.

The first chance is just a slim one with a decaying cold front pushing in bringing cloud cover, gusty winds, and the chance for drizzling Monday night into Tuesday. That system is a quick mover so clear skies will return on Wednesday but not for long.

The greater chance for rain moves in Thursday, which will bring more moisture into the atmosphere and with it the chance for measurable rainfall. At this point, exact placement is not known and scale can't be pinned down but up to a quarter of an inch is likely. This storm may even bring snow to the high elevations of the Sierras.

With many unknowns still on this system keep up to date as the system gets closer.

The week ahead has a few chances for rain alongside mild conditions. Our best chance for rain is on Thursday when measurable precipitation is expected. pic.twitter.com/ynjnui6Rej — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 5, 2021

Have a good Sunday on the Central Coast and get excited for the week ahead, we could see rain!!!